JOHANNESBURG, July 1 The heads of South Africa's
state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund resigned on Friday, a day after
the Department of Energy said it would investigate the fund's
unauthorised bid to buy Chevron's assets in the country.
The fund, which reports to the energy department, said on
Wednesday it had applied to buy a 75 percent stake in Chevron's
refinery and such downstream assets as retail service stations.
But such a bid needed the energy minister's consent, which
the fund had neither sought nor obtained, the energy department
said.
The Central Energy Fund, which the strategic fund is part
of, said it accepted the resignations of the fund's chairman and
the acting chief executive.
"The Group regrets the perceived misalignment with the
Minister of Energy and the Department of Energy," the statement
from the Central Energy Fund. It said its board "regrets the
impact of this occurrence to Chevron SA, who are a valued
industry partner."
The Central Energy Fund is a holding company that owns
several public energy companies and promotes renewable energy
and energy efficiency. The Strategic Fuel Fund manages crude oil
infrastructure and crude oil stocks and provides oil pollution
control services.
Chevron, which has operated in South Africa for more than a
century, said in January it would sell the 75 percent stake in
its business in the country after making similar sales in
Nigeria because of falling oil prices.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Larry King)