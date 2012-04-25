GLOBAL-MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it sold 250 million rand ($32 million) of its of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 at a clearing yield of 2.55 percent.
The utility said the bond was issued at par. It will pay out a semi-annual coupon rate of 2.55 percent. ($1 = 7.7905 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
DUBAI, Feb 14 A top Iranian official called on the Gulf Arab states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would "pass like a cloud".
* Shares down 0.5 pct in early trade (Adds detail on long-term funding needs, quotes)