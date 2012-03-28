China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's power utility Eskom sold 100 million rand ($13.17 million) worth of its 14-year ES26 bond at a clearing yield of 9.06 percent, and another 100 million rand of its ES33 bond due in 2033 at a clearing yield of 9.54 percent, it said on Wednesday.
Details of the auction are on page ($1 = 7.5944 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters as engineers worked for a second day on Tuesday to fix the United States' tallest dam before more storms sweep the region.
BEIJING, Feb 14 Shares of Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd soared 7 percent on Tuesday, to post their biggest daily percentage gain in nine months, as investors bet the small port would benefit from a major clampdown on coal transportation at its larger rival.