JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 A South African judge on Friday ordered state utility Eskom to release details of an undisclosed pricing deal with mining giant BHP Billiton, which could prove embarrassing to both parties.

A local publishing group had requested the information, saying it showed a cosy relationship kept secret from the public in which Eskom provided electricity at cut-rate prices.

Judge Frans Kgomo said the release was in the public interest, radio broadcaster Eyewitness News reported.

Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe said the company would not appeal the ruling.

BHP could not immediately comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London)