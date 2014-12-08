BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN Dec 8 South Africa's chronic power shortages have cost the steel and engineering sectors 6 billion rand ($520 million) in lost output, an industry body said on Monday.
Power utility Eskom has started a series of power blackouts across South Africa over the last three weeks due to decades of under-investment in new power generation and maintenance on current infrastructure.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa said in a statement that the electricity shortages were damaging South Africa's reputation as an investment destination and causing "untold harm" to its economy. ($1 = 11.5355 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.