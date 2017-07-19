FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom says to seek alternative funding to govt backed loans
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 10:58 AM / a day ago

South Africa's Eskom says to seek alternative funding to govt backed loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South African state-run power utility Eskom said on Wednesday its funding strategy would focus on alternative sources to the government-guaranteed loans it has traditionally relied on.

At a presentation of its annual results, chief financial officer Anoj Singh also said the company, which has long battled with liquidity issues, was not "financially stressed." (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

