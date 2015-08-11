JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 South Africa's power utility Eskom is seeking a 2 billion rand ($157 million) penalty from Glencore's Optimum Coal Mine because of the poor quality of their coal and its "shoddy performance", its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The quality of the coal that we get from the mines we are tied to has not been good," Brian Molefe said at a briefing on the company's annual results.

Glencore was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 12.7144 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)