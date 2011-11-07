JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa power utility Eskom said on Monday it would auction up to 150 million rand ($19 million) worth of its 2018 bond and up to 100 million of its 2026 issue on Nov. 9.

The utility said minimum bids allowed would be 1 million rand and bids would be based on the spread over the government's 2018 and 2026 bond respectively. ($1 = 7.881 South African Rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)