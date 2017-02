JOHANNESBURG Feb 29 South African power utility Eskom Holdings said on Wednesday it sold 150 million rand ($19.92 million)of its 2018 bond and 100 million rand of its 2026 issue.

The clearing yield on the 2018 bond was at 7.995 percent compared to 7.975 percent at the previous auction on Feb 15. The 2026 yield was unchanged at 8.86 percent. ($1 = 7.5305 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)