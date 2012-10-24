UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South Africa's power utility Eskom sold 243 million rand ($27.69 million) of its 2028 inflation-linked bond at a clearing yield of 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
The utility also sold 57 million rand of its 2033 bond at a clearing yield of 9.105 percent.
($1 = 8.7745 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by Olivia Kumwenda)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.