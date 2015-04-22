JOHANNESBURG, April 22 South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom expects two of its long-delayed coal-fired power plants, Medupi and Kusile, to be fully operational by 2021, its acting head of group capital Abram Masango said on Wednesday.

Medupi and Kusile are expected to add a combined 9,000 megawatts to South Africa's strained electricity grid. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)