in a day
South Africa's Eskom to take action against former acting CEO Koko
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
July 19, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in a day

South Africa's Eskom to take action against former acting CEO Koko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The board of South Africa's state-run power utility Eskom will pursue disciplinary action against former acting chief executive, Matshela Koko, who allegedly violated procurement rules, the company said on Wednesday.

Acting chairman Zethembe Khoza made the announcement during the presentation of the company's annual results, which had been delayed from last week after external auditors raised "two reportable irregularities". (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

