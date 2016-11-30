JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 Eskom veteran Matshela Koko has been appointed acting chief executive of South Africa's sole power utility with effect from Dec. 1, the Public Enterprises Minister said on Wednesday.

Koko, who is in charge of power generation and has worked at Eskom since 1996, replaces Brain Molefe, who resigned after being implicated in allegations of influence peddling in a report by the anti-graft watchdog. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)