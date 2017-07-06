MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion (19.6 billion rand) loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to finance the Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said..
"The conclusion of this second loan agreement continues to demonstrate financial market confidence in Eskom and South Africa notwithstanding the challenging market conditions," Eskom's Johnny Dladla told reporters at the signing ceremony.
Eskom's chief financial officer Anoj Singh said the Chinese loan would be paid back over 15 years. He expected Eskom's debt to peak at 500 billion rand, up from 300 billion rand currently. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing