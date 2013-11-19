* Eskom asks industrial users to cut consumption
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 South African utility Eskom
declared a power emergency on Tuesday, urging key industrial
customers to reduce consumption to ease pressure on the grid and
warning it might apply rolling blackouts similar to those
implemented five years ago.
Eskom provides 95 percent of South Africa's electricity but
has struggled to ensure supply as it races to bring long-overdue
power plants online after the grid nearly collapsed in 2008,
hitting mine output in the world's top platinum producer and
pummelling the rand currency.
"The power system is severely constrained today due to the
loss of additional generating units from our power station fleet
and the extensive use of emergency reserves," the company said
in a statement.
"This has necessitated the need for Eskom to declare an
emergency in terms of the approved regulatory protocols," it
said, adding it had asked leading industrial customers to reduce
consumption by at least 10 percent.
Power supply in Africa's biggest economy would remain tight
for two weeks after some of Eskom's ageing generating units
tripped on Tuesday while others were booked in for regular
maintenance, a company spokesman said.
Mining giant BHP said Eskom had reduced
power supply to its aluminium smelters in line with an existing
agreement to stabilise the national grid at times of stress.
The provision allowed the power firm to do this without
compensation for loss of production, BHP added.
The 2008 power crunch, blamed on years of underinvestement
that saddled Eskom with a creaking fleet of power plants, forced
mines, factories and smelters to shut down for days, costing the
economy billions of dollars in lost output.
Eskom's publication of provisional schedules for
'load-shedding', as rolling black-outs are known, will also hit
a raw nerve with South Africans who blame the ruling African
National Congress, which faces an election next year, for
infrastructure failings.
Spot platinum rose nearly 1 percent to a session high
$1,422.50/oz after Tuesday's announcement and the rand lost
nearly one percent against the dollar, with analysts saying it
could hold back foreign direct investment in an economy still
struggling to shrug off a 2009 recession.
"Whilst we may well not see a repeat of 2008 load shedding,
it is worth being reminded that at that time there was a 20
percent sell-off in the rand and a large volume of bond
outflows," said Nomura emerging market analyst Peter Attard
Montalto.
Eskom expects the first electricity from its coal-fired
Kusile plant to come onto the grid in December 2014.
Another huge coal-fired plant, Medupi, is expected to
deliver its first power in the second half of next year, a delay
of at least six months caused by labour unrest and what Eskom
has called "underperformance" by contractors.
The country depends on coal for 85 percent of its
electricity supply of around 41,000 megawatts, almost all of it
generated by Eskom.