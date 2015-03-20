* Africa's biggest utility gets "junk" credit rating
* Eskom's decline a worry for South Africa
* ANC ignored requests for more power stations in 1998
* Restructuring proposals also went unheeded
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, March 20 In the dying days of
apartheid, the head of South Africa's power utility, the central
pillar of the white-run economy, sat down with Nelson Mandela
and asked him a simple question: when you take office, what are
you going to do with Eskom?
The answer from South Africa's future president was equally
simple: nothing, as long as you continue to produce cheap
electricity and connect more black South Africans to the grid.
"'We do not wish to interfere with what you are doing and
how you are doing it because you know the electricity business.
We don't,'" then-chief executive Ian McRae, now 85, recalled
Mandela telling him over lunch in the early 1990s.
However, over the next two decades that basic agreement
would fall apart as Eskom failed to keep the lights on and the
government - the utility's sole shareholder and increasingly its
main source of funding - waded further into the engine room.
The result has been deepening operational and financial
turmoil in a utility that generates 95 percent of the
electricity in Africa's most advanced and important economy.
In another blow that will pile more costs onto its already
creaking books in the form of higher interest rates, S&P
downgraded Eskom's credit this week to "junk", saying it now
regarded its management as 'weak'.
In particular, the agency pointed to last week's suspension
of chief executive Tshediso Matona - an electricity sector
novice who had been in the job only six months - and three other
executives to make way for an inquiry.
CANDLE POWER
Eskom's decline, first manifest in rolling blackouts that
hit in 2008, has been a rude awakening for South Africans,
shattering their sense of first-world superiority on a continent
where the quiet thrum of generators is part of everyday life.
Until then, the utility, founded in 1923 at the zenith of
the Johannesburg gold rush, had served as a source of pride.
It ranked as one of the world's biggest public electricity
firms, producing up to 40,000 MW of some of the cheapest power
on earth, and was leading the charge in redressing the ills of
apartheid by promoting black managers and connecting millions of
black households to the grid.
In 2001, Eskom won the Power Company of the Year award at
the Financial Times Global Energy Awards in New York, generating
glowing domestic headlines that are unthinkable today.
It is now regarded more as a national joke than national
treasure.
One runs: What did South Africans use for lighting before
candles? The answer - electricity.
But Eskom's problems are no laughing matter.
This year, economic growth is forecast at a paltry 2 percent
because of the power constraints and could be half that if the
rolling blackouts that are essential to prevent a catastrophic
grid collapse intensify.
MBEKI: 'WE WERE WRONG'
The power crisis has also become a lightning rod for
criticism of the ANC and its ability to run a sophisticated
emerging market economy, especially since its roots can be
traced back to the Mandela's successor, Thabo Mbeki.
In a 1998 energy White Paper, the government's own experts
stressed the urgent need for new power stations because of the
rapidly growing economy and mass electrification of large parts
of the country kept in the dark under apartheid.
"The next decision on supply-side investments will probably
have to be taken by the end of 1999 to ensure that the
electricity needs of the next decade are met," it said.
Instead, Mbeki did not give the go-ahead to two huge new
coal-fired power stations until 2004. After massive cost and
time over-runs, neither is close to completion.
"When Eskom said to the government, 'We think we must invest
more in terms of electricity generation,' we said no," Mbeki
admitted in late 2007. "We said, 'Not now, later.' We were
wrong. Eskom was right. We were wrong."
Eskom said on Friday it had agreed with France's Alstom
to terminate a construction contract at the
much-delayed Kusile power station project, replacing it with
Swiss-based ABB Ltd.
An Eskom spokesman said the development would not delay the
completion of the plant, which is scheduled to produce its first
power in 2017. But it will raise fresh questions about Eskom's
ability to meet its deadlines.
"STUCK WITH A DINOSAUR"
As more power cuts, or 'load-shedding' as it is known
locally, hit in December, the cabinet set up a 'War Room' to
oversee Eskom's woes, which could ultimately drag South Africa's
sovereign rating into junk territory.
But analysts say the extra layer of control is concerned
mainly with fighting day-to-day fires, and is blind to the big
picture - reform of a bloated "vertically integrated" monopoly
that controls electricity supply from start to finish.
Again, the need was outlined in the 1998 White Paper, which
said Eskom would have to be split into separate generation and
transmission companies to "assist the introduction of
competition into electricity generation".
Yet the recommendations were ignored and powerful figures
such as ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe, whose political
roots lie in the unions and Communist Party, continue to shoot
down the idea of a shake-up.
"Privatisation of electricity supply is not a panacea," he
said last November.
However, others argue that without root and branch
restructuring to introduce competition and accountability, Eskom
will be unfit to serve 21st century South Africa's needs.
"The vision outlined in 1998 was too far-sighted for the
ideologues within the ANC, within the South African Communist
Party and within the labour movement," independent energy expert
Chris Yelland said.
"We never implemented the government policy and so we're
stuck with an old apartheid dinosaur that has not moved with the
times."
