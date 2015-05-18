(Adds background, Matona's quote)
JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's power firm
Eskom said on Monday it had agreed to "amicably" part
ways with its chief executive who was suspended pending an
inquiry into operations at the struggling utility.
Tshediso Matona and three other senior members of his team
were suspended in March by state-owned Eskom, which supplies 95
percent of electricity to Africa's most advanced economy and is
struggling to meet demand.
"It is expressly noted that no misconduct or wrongdoing is
alleged by Eskom against Mr Matona," the utility said in a
statement.
South Africa's labour court dismissed an attempt by Matona
to have his suspension lifted in March and said the matter
should be settled through mediation.
Matona said he will leave Eskom "in the course of the month"
in a letter to Eskom staff and contractors seen by Reuters.
"It is with mixed feelings as I take this route, as I know
how important Eskom and its people are to our country as a
whole," Matona wrote.
Standard & Poor's in March cut its credit ratings for the
cash-strapped Eskom to junk following Matona's suspension.
The government appointed veteran public service executive
Brian Molefe as acting CEO in April to revamp the utility.
South Africa's Treasury is considering a proposal to
partially privatise Eskom or sell some of its assets in order to
secure further funding to expand generating capacity.
