JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's state-owned Eskom hired Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh on a six-month contract from fellow utility Transnet, Eskom said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after Eskom renewed the contract of its acting CEO Brian Molefe, also seconded from Transnet.

Singh will be replaced by Garry Pita on an acting basis, Transnet said.

The suspensions of Eskom's top executives in March were triggered by an inquiry called by the cash-strapped utility's board, and led to the eventual resignation of then chief executive Tshediso Matona after less than 12 months in the job.

On Wednesday, Eskom said the inquiry had found no wrongdoing by any of the five executives under scrutiny.

Earlier this month the government sold its stake in mobile phone firm Vodacom, at a 10 percent discount to market prices, to raise funds for the cash-strapped power utility which has a 200 billion-rand ($16 billion) funding gap.

Regular electricity outages have brought the power grid close to collapse, putting a brake on growth in Africa's most advanced economy.

