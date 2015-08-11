* Eskom battles to keep S.Africa's lights on
* Company has liquidity, maintenance issues
* Plans to borrow another $1.6 bln
* Eskom to renegotiate
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 South Africa's
cash-strapped power utility Eskom said it plans to
borrow more than 20 billion rand ($1.6 billion) from the
domestic market and international bonds and would renegotiate
coal contracts to cut costs.
Eskom has already raised 49.5 billion rand in external
funds, easing liquidity pressures, Chief Executive Brian Molefe
said in a results presentation on Tuesday.
The company's net profit was 3.6 billion rand for the
financial year to end-March, half of the 7.1 billion rand it
posted last year.
Debt rating agency Standard & Poor's cut Eskom's credit
ratings to junk in March, which will likely raise its borrowing
costs.
"Debt costs already increased in the past fiscal year and
will do so more with more borrowing, add in the Fed hike to come
and this is going in the wrong direction," said Peter Attard
Montalto, emerging markets economist at Nomura.
He said tariff increases would be a better option, but
South Africa's energy regulator rejected a request to hike
electricity prices by 9.5 percent.
Eskom, which is scrambling to keep the lights on in
Africa's most advanced economy, has said the poor quality of
coal used in its plants was exacerbating the problem by damaging
its equipment. It also said it was paying too much for coal
given a recent drop in commodity prices.
Eskom is seeking 2 billion rand ($157 million) in
compensation from Glencore's Optimum Coal Mine because
of the poor quality of its coal.
Glencore disputes the claim, saying it supplied Eskom with
the "highest quality coal".
"Eskom's financial position does not allow us to waive
penalties or renegotiate contracts simply because of the sake of
rescuing a particular mine. We are not in the business of
rescuing mines," Molefe said.
Eskom has to impose rolling power cuts on a regular basis to
prevent the grid from being overwhelmed, in part because of the
maintenance required for its aging fleet of power plants.
($1 = 12.7462 rand)
