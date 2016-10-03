(Updates with detail, adds quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South Africa's Eskom:
* Eskom signs an inaugural $500 mln (7 billion rand) credit
facility with China Development Bank, on Monday
* Eskom's group chief executive Brian Molefe said the
facility will contribute towards Eskom's current capital
expenditure programme and further stabilize Eskom's liquidity
position.
* The facility secures 75 percent of Eskom's 69 billion rand
funding requirement for the 2016/2017 financial year, said
Eskom's Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh.
* The successful execution of credit facility increases
funding secured for financial year 2016/17 to 51 billion rand
