JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South African power utility Eskom is selling electricity to BHP Billiton's aluminium smelters for half what it costs to produce, the Beeld daily reported on Friday.

The revelation that BHP is paying 0.23 rand per kilowatt hour (kWh) compared with 1.61 rand for factories and 1.40 rand for households is likely to increase pressure on Eskom to renegotiate the preferential supply deal with its largest customer.

BHP consumes 9 percent of all Eskom's power, the Afrikaans-language newspaper said.

The utility is already struggling to find the money it needs to build new power stations to meet fast-rising demand in Africa's biggest economy.

The BHP contracts cover power to its Hillside smelter in South Africa's Richards Bay and its Mozal unit in neighbouring Mozambique, the paper said. It was signed in 1992 and runs until 2028, it added.

The contracts, whose precise details were revealed by a court ruling this week in favour of a public information request by Beeld, have been a thorn in the side for cash-strapped Eskom as it seeks to bring tariffs into line with production costs.

The Beeld report said BHP's Hillside smelter was charged just 22.65 cents per kilowatt hour and the Mozal smelter paid 36 cents compared with Eskom's operational cost of 41 cents.

South Africa, once the world's cheapest producer of electricity, is facing potential electricity shortages as its reserve margins narrow ahead of the South African winter.

It also faces coal potential shortages, with a strike at one of its largest suppliers, Exxaro, now in its third week.