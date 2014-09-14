* Equity injection could come from sale of state assets

* Measures underscore scale of Eskom's problems

* Ratings agencies may see measures as negative (Adds background, analyst comment)

By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's government has approved a support package for troubled state-run power utility Eskom, which will include the company raising over $4 billion in additional debt and receiving an equity injection from the state.

The announcement highlighted the gravity of the situation facing Eskom, which provides virtually all of the power to Africa's most advanced economy but has massive funding issues as its costs are running way ahead of its revenues.

"Eskom is facing significant challenges that threaten its sustainability," the Treasury said in a statement on Sunday.

"Eskom will be raising additional debt in the region of 50 billion rand ($4.5 billion), over and above its original plan of 200 billion rand," the statement added.

The Treasury was referring to an application from Eskom two years ago, when it laid out expenditure forecasts and proposals for the tariffs it said it needed to charge consumers.

The utility is also in a race against time to keep the lights on by building new stations and maintaining old ones as demand threatens to outstrip its capacity to provide power.

Power constraints have been cited as a key reason for sluggish growth in South Africa. The economy expanded at an anaemic 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

Because of the impact on growth and on key sectors such as mining, the government is keen that Eskom bridge its funding gap, estimated at around 225 billion rand over the next four to five years, without raising its rates too high.

"While higher debt levels do have a negative impact on Eskom's balance sheet, it is necessary to reduce the immediate impact on electricity consumers," the Treasury said.

EQUITY INJECTION

To shore up the utility's balance sheet, the Treasury said the state would provide new funds for Eskom.

"This will be funded from leveraging non-strategic government assets. Details in this regard will be provided by the Minister of Finance as part of budget announcements," it said, without saying which state assets would be leveraged or if this would involve possible sales to the private sector.

The ruling African National Congress is deeply divided over privatisation and the state's role in the economy in general.

"The Eskom funding gap was previously estimated at 225 billion rand, although it is by no means clear than any equity injection will be of this magnitude," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered.

She added that while the financial implications could not be estimated without clearer details, both the capital injection and the added debt "would be seen by the ratings agencies as a negative for the balance sheet of the South African government."

"With South Africa's rating already threatened by its weak growth outlook, the decision of cabinet to approve an equity injection for Eskom - although expected - adds to potential downgrade pressure."

The Treasury also said the government would support Eskom's application to the energy regulator for tariff adjustments, though it was not clear if this meant it could charge higher prices than those already granted.

In March, the utility was forced to impose rolling blackouts for the first time in six years to prevent the national grid from collapsing, a situation that underscored just how precarious the balance is between power supply and demand as it scrambles to build new and expensive stations.

On Saturday, Eskom said the first unit of its new coal-fired Medupi plant would link up with the grid on December 24, a clear signal that the much-delayed project is finally on track.

(1 US dollar = 11.0180 South African rand) (Editing by Keiron Henderson and Tom Heneghan)