JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African power utility Eskom said on Friday it had signed a coal supply deal with Anglo American's black empowerment company Inyosi Coal to have the commodity delivered from the New Largo project to Kusile power station.

The memorandum of understanding signed last Friday will see Inyosi supply coal to Kusile, which is currently under construction in the Mpumalanga province, Eskom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)