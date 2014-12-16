GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 16 South African power utility Eskom [ESCJ.UL} said on Tuesday the risk of rolling blackouts on its severely constrained grid had increased after a loss of power at four generating units at one of its plants.
In a statement on Twitter, the utility, which had to impose blackouts this month to prevent a system collapse in Africa's most advanced economy, urged South Africans to cut their power consumption. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.