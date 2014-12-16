JOHANNESBURG Dec 16 South African power utility Eskom [ESCJ.UL} said on Tuesday the risk of rolling blackouts on its severely constrained grid had increased after a loss of power at four generating units at one of its plants.

In a statement on Twitter, the utility, which had to impose blackouts this month to prevent a system collapse in Africa's most advanced economy, urged South Africans to cut their power consumption. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by John Stonestreet)