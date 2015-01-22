JOHANNESBURG Jan 22 South Africa plans to
inject $870 million into cash-strapped state utility Eskom as
early as around June, a finance ministry spokesman said on
Thursday, as part of its strategy to raise funds for the power
company.
Pretoria said in October it would sell "non-essential
assets" to raise 20 billion rand ($1.7 billion) of funding for
Eskom, which urgently needs about 250 billion rand to upgrade
its ageing infrastructure.
"National Treasury has already identified a viable strategy
to raise the required amount of funding that could be executed,"
Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane said, confirming a
Bloomberg report based on an interview with Finance Minister
Nhlanhla Nene in Davos.
"Due to the commercial sensitivities involved, we cannot
provide details. However, the process is proceeding to plan,"
Sikhakhane added.
Nene told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum the
government had identified assets to sell and the first cash
injection of 10 billion rand ($870 million) was expected by
about June.
The Treasury has said it will give details on the sales in
the national budget review in February. Sources told Reuters in
December the government was considering relinquishing shares of
firms such as mobile operator Vodacom and fixed-line
provider Telkom.
Eskom said last week it expected the power grid to remain
constrained for the next two to three years, raising the
likelihood of more rolling blackouts in Africa's most developed,
but ailing economy.
($1 = 11.4919 rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)