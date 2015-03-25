CAPE TOWN, March 25 Electricity cuts by South Africa's ailing power utility Eskom cost the economy between $1.7 billion and $6.8 billion a month, according to a presentation by the department of public enterprises to parliament on Wednesday.

"Load shedding between stages 1 and 3 costs the economy anywhere between 20 billion rand ($1.69 billion) to 80 billion rand per month," the presentation said. ($1 = 11.8200 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)