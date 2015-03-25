MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAPE TOWN, March 25 Electricity cuts by South Africa's ailing power utility Eskom cost the economy between $1.7 billion and $6.8 billion a month, according to a presentation by the department of public enterprises to parliament on Wednesday.
"Load shedding between stages 1 and 3 costs the economy anywhere between 20 billion rand ($1.69 billion) to 80 billion rand per month," the presentation said. ($1 = 11.8200 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Investors hunt for high-yield shares before ex-dividend day