JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa's Eskom will import 650 megawatt less power from Mozambique for a week due to planned maintenance on Mozambique's Cahora Bassa hydroelectric scheme, the power utility said on Monday.

"This routine maintenance will reduce South Africa's imports from Cahora Bassa by 650 MW for the whole week," Eskom said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)