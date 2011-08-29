JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Monday it had refused to sign a wage deal with power utility Eskom .

NUMSA said in a statement that a strike by its members was not imminent "but if it comes to the push, we will not hesitate to mobilise our members for an industrial action." It said Eskom was offering a 7 percent wage increase while it was demanding 13 percent across the board.

Eskom, which supplies virtually all of the power to Africa's largest economy, has also been locked in wage talks with the National Union of Mineworkers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)