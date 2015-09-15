JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 Construction on a new coal
power station in South Africa has been halted after a worker was
killed when a crane collapsed at the site, utility Eskom
said on Tuesday.
An Eskom official said Kusile's completion date would not be
affected and the first unit of the coal-fired power station is
still scheduled to come online in the first half of 2017.
"We stopped working immediately," said Eskom spokesman Khulu
Phasiwe, adding that four other workers were injured in the same
incident that occurred on Monday at the site in the north
eastern Mpumalanga province.
The utility had halted work at the entire plant on Monday
following the incident, while construction in other areas not
affected by the incident would continue, said Phasiwe.
He did not say when work would resume at the affected area.
Once complete, Kusile's six units are expected to add a
combined 4,800 megawatts (MW) to South Africa's generation
capacity in 2021, which now stands at about 45,000 MW.
Building new power stations has proved to be a big headache
for Eskom, with cost-overruns and delays prolonging the energy
crunch in Africa's most advanced economy.
Regular power cuts contributed to the South African economy
contracting for the first time in more than a year last quarter.
Medupi, Eskom's other new coal power station, started
partial operations, feeding 600 megawatts into the grid this
year.
