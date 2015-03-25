CAPE TOWN, March 25 South Africa's Eskom expects its coal-fired Medupi power station to start generating 800 megawatts of electricity by June or July this year, a government minister told parliament on Wednesday.

Medupi, whose total installed capacity is expected to be 4,764 MW when fully complete, would be the first power station that South Africa has built in 20 years. Eskom has been implementing regular power cuts to cope with power shortages. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)