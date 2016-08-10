JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 South Africa's state-run
power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had suspended two
senior managers as part of an investigation into the leaking of
documents in a court case involving Koeberg, Africa's only
nuclear power plant.
The station and plant managers at Koeberg were temporarily
suspended for allegedly distributing documents containing
information relating to Koeberg's production plan and its steam
generator replacement, Eskom said.
The utility said the leaked information could affect a court
case between Eskom and Westinghouse Electric Company, which is
contesting a 4.3 billion rand ($323 million) contract awarded to
Areva in 2014 to replace steam generators.
Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer and
part of Japan's Toshiba group, had contested Eskom's
decision to award the contract to Areva, saying the process was
flawed.
Areva won the contract to replace six steam generators at
the country's only nuclear power plant, Koeberg, near Cape Town.
The nuclear generators are expected to be installed by 2018.
"The potential prejudice caused to Eskom by the unauthorised
actions of the suspended personnel is currently being assessed,"
Eskom said in a statement.
In an unrelated incident, a drone crashed on the Koeberg
site in contravention of the nuclear safety regulations and was
returned to its owner without the investigation having been
completed, Eskom said.
The utility said it had suspended the Koeberg safety officer
so that it can investigate the incident, which it reported to
the police. Koeberg is designated as a National Key Point,
protected by law against sabotage as a site of national
strategic importance.
($1 = 13.3020 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia and
Adrian Croft)