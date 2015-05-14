Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CAPE TOWN May 14 South Africa's public enterprises minister, who oversees state-owned power utility Eskom, said on Thursday she was not in favour of privatising basic services such as electricity but did not rule out a strategic partner in some instances.
South Africa's Treasury said on Wednesday it is considering either partially privatising Eskom or putting up some of its assets for sale to secure funding for the cash-strapped power, which is struggling with serious power supply shortages.
"I actually don't really believe we should have privatization when it comes to basic services ... (however) there are parts of what we own that could go to a strategic partner, but when it comes to basic services I am not in favour," Lynne Brown told reporters in response to a question on the possible privatisation of Eskom. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.