JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South Africa's power
utility Eskom said on Tuesday it needs a substantial
injection of funds to ease a cash crunch and to avoid another
credit downgrade as it struggles to keep the lights on in
Africa's most advanced economy.
Eskom instituted rolling blackouts for the third time in
2014 at the weekend as fuel reserves ran out, forcing it to call
on industrial customers to cut their consumption by 10 percent.
"For the period ahead, we will be living on edge. Eskom has
kept the lights on for the longest time ever, even when the
company could not bear it," said chief executive Tshediso Motana
in an interim results presentation.
After decades of selling its services cheaply, Eskom has
been sharply raising prices as it scrambles to pay down debt
used to fund the building of new power stations to meet rising
demand. Eskom supplies virtually all power to South Africa.
The first unit of its Medupi power plant is still on track
to come online in December, but the project is almost two years
delayed.
The government said last month it would inject 20 billion
rand ($1.8 billion) of cash into the struggling utility and said
it could also convert its existing 60 billion rand subordinated
loan to equity.
Even with the cash injection and permission to raise
electricity tariffs granted by the energy regulator, Eskom said
its "financial health is under strain".
"Eskom has to obtain adequate funding to ensure liquidity,
thereby supporting its status as a going concern and to avoid
further ratings downgrades," the utility said in a presentation.
Eskom's net profit fell 24 percent to 9.3 billion rand in
the six months to end-September, and it forecast a 93 percent
decline in full-year net profit to 500 million rand.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor, Fitch and Moody's recently
downgraded Eskom and chief financial director Tsholofelo Molefe
said that "any further downgrade would seriously impede Eskom's
ability to raise external funding".
(1 US dollar = 10.9955 South African rand)
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Zandi Shabalala;
Editing by Joe Brock/Keith Weir)