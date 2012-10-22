JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South African power utility Eskom has applied for a 16 percent annual increase in electricity rates over five years to pay for new plants and buy power from independent producers, the company said on Monday.

The state-owned utility said the increases, from April 2013 to March 2018, would include a 13 percent annual hike for its own needs and a 3 percent rise to support the introduction of independent power producers.

Eskom has been struggling to raise the money it needs to build power plants to avoid a repeat of a crisis that forced mines to shut for days in 2008 and cost Africa's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost output. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)