* Regulator allows tariff rise of 9.4 pct in 2016/17
* Eskom says increase not enough, will affect operations
* Analyst sees risk of power cuts later this year
By Zandi Shabalala
PRETORIA, March 1 Electricity supplier Eskom
said on Tuesday it would try to minimise
the risk of power cuts after South Africa's energy regulator
refused to let it raise prices by more than 9.4 percent.
Eskom, the sole supplier in Africa's most industrialised
economy, had asked for much bigger price hikes to recover 22.8
billion rand ($1.45 billion) in costs from 2013/14, when it ran
expensive diesel plants and brought in more green power to keep
the lights on.
The regulator, Nersa, said it was allowing the utility to
recover 11.2 billion rand by raising the price, or tariff, paid
by customers.
"We are giving them half of what they had asked for," Nersa
Chairman Jacob Modise told reporters. "The energy regulator
decided that the average tariff for standard tariff customers be
increased by 9.4 percent for the 2016/17 financial year only."
Eskom is scrambling to repair its ageing power plants and
grid. Last year, the utility was forced to impose almost daily
power cuts, or "load shedding", that hurt economic growth.
Chief Executive Brian Molefe said in a statement the
regulator's decision did not address the question of Eskom's
continued financial sustainability.
"It will have operational consequences," he said. "We will
do our best to minimise the risk of load shedding, striking a
balance with Eskom's already depleted balance sheet."
Analysts said there was an increased threat of power cuts
now that Eskom had failed to get the requested increase.
"Eskom's application, if approved in its entirety, would
have seen electricity tariffs climb by as much as 16.6 percent,"
said Jeffrey Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas.
"South Africa's electricity system remains extremely tight
and, therefore, further electricity supply cuts later this year
are not out of the question."
The mining sector, hard hit by weaker metal prices and beset
by job cuts and mine closures, said operations would be weighed
down further by higher electricity prices.
"For the struggling mining sector this increase will have a
major impact on increasing the industry's cost base," Chamber of
Mines CEO Roger Baxter said in a statement.
"Further pressure on electricity prices will push a number
of mining companies further into the red, necessitating further
restructuring."
$1 = 15.7375 rand)
