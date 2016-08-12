* Eskom, union agree to pay rises of 8.5-10 percent
* Strike had not affected electricity supplies
* Petrochemical sector strike in second week
By Tanisha Heiberg
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has ended a week-long strike after
signing a wage deal with state-owned utility Eskom, the
country's sole power provider, the union said on Friday.
The dispute was the latest problem to beset Eskom, which has
struggled to meet power demand in Africa's most industrialised
country, which is on the verge of recession and is grappling
with a fuel sector strike as well as a potential stoppage in the
auto sector.
Eskom, which has managed a year without frequent blackouts
that have hurt the economy in the past, said in a statement it
had signed a two-year wage deal with the NUM and Solidarity
union, following overnight talks.
The utility said the strike, which started on Monday
affecting some of its power plants, had not impacted electricity
supplies.
"The strike is over," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.
The new deal signed between Eskom, the NUM and Solidarity
union grants the lowest paid workers increases of 10 percent and
other employees will receive an 8.5 percent raise, in line with
the NUM's revised demands.
Eskom had previously offered pay increases of 7 to 9 percent
while the NUM, whose members make up a third of the utility's
workforce, had on Tuesday lowered its wage demand to between 8.5
to 10 percent from 12 to 13 percent.
Inflation was 6.3 percent in June.
The Solidarity union, whose members were not on strike, said
its members had accepted Eskom's latest offer.
The metalworkers union NUMSA, whose members had also not
joined the strike, was yet to sign the deal, but has accepted
the offer in principle, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.
"We are expecting everything to be back to normal by
Monday," Phasiwe said.
The work stoppage coincided with a strike by around 15,000
workers in the petrochemical industry who downed tools over
wages last week.
However, there have been no significant fuel shortages and
refineries, including those operated by Shell, BP
, Chevron and Sasol, have maintained
output, saying they had adequate contingency plans.
Those involved in the oil sector dispute were on Friday due
to hold negotiations mediated by labour authorities.
The strikes risk further hurting an economy on the verge of
its first recession in seven years, and the central bank
forecasts economic growth at zero percent this year, due to a
severe drought and falling commodity prices.
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom in Johannesburg and Wendell
Roelf in Cape Town; Writing by James Macharia; editing by Susan
Thomas)