UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South African industrial group Famous Brands on Monday said it expected its first half earnings to be as much as 20 percent higher.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share and earnings per share of between 147 cents per share and 152 cents per share.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources