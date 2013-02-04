UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRETORIA Feb 4 South Africa raised the minimum farm wage to 105 rand per day ($11.85) on Monday in response to a wave of violent strikes that hit the industry over the last three months.
Labour minister Mildred Oliphant said the new minimum wage would come into effect on March 1. Farmers have said that increasing the wage from as little as 69 rand a day would put many out of business. ($1 = 8.8616 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources