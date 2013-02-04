PRETORIA Feb 4 South Africa raised the minimum farm wage to 105 rand per day ($11.85) on Monday in response to a wave of violent strikes that hit the industry over the last three months.

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant said the new minimum wage would come into effect on March 1. Farmers have said that increasing the wage from as little as 69 rand a day would put many out of business. ($1 = 8.8616 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)