CAPE TOWN Jan 23 A deadly farm strike in South Africa's grape-growing Western Cape has been suspended after three weeks of labour unrest, farm industry groups said on Wednesday.

The groups said workers had for now given up on their demands for higher wages and told industry representatives they would call off the strike that saw protesters shut highways and damage farms in the area around Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)