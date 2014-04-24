JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South Africa's current
account deficit, while shrinking, presents a marked risk to the
stability of the country's financial system, the Reserve Bank
said on Thursday.
Africa's most advanced economy relies heavily on foreign
portfolio inflows to finance the gap, which narrowed to 5.1
percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2013,
from 6.4 percent previously.
In its latest financial stability review, the bank said one
of the more prominent risks to domestic financial stability was
the impact of tapering of loose U.S. monetary policy and the
effect that potentially higher interest rates in advanced
economies could have on emerging markets.
It said strikes in South Africa's key mining sector - whose
exports accounted for about 60 percent of export revenue in 2013
- had not only hit production but also hampered debt repayment
by both companies and individuals in the industry.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)