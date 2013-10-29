PRETORIA Oct 29 South Africa's Reserve Bank
said on Tuesday closer monitoring of non-banking financial
intermediaries was necessary to reflect the liquidity and credit
risk they pose to the financial system.
"Nearly all the services that banks provide can also be
provided by shadow banks, with the main exception being,
specifically in the case of South Africa, taking deposits from
the public," the central bank said in its Financial Stability
Review.
"The supervision of these entities needs to be adapted to
reflect liquidity risk and credit risk, and to avoid unintended
regulatory arbitrage."
