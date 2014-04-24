(Adds quote, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South Africa's current
account deficit, while shrinking, presents a marked risk to the
stability of the country's financial system, the Reserve Bank
said on Thursday.
Africa's most advanced economy relies heavily on foreign
portfolio inflows to finance the gap, which narrowed to 5.1
percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2013,
from 6.4 percent previously.
In its latest financial stability review, the bank said one
of the more prominent risks to domestic financial stability was
the impact of tapering of loose U.S. monetary policy and the
effect that potentially higher interest rates in advanced
economies could have on emerging markets.
Currencies like South Africa's rand weakened
sharply last year and have remained under pressure in 2014 on
expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back on its
asset-buying programme, depriving emerging markets of portfolio
flows.
On Thursday, South Africa's central bank noted that strikes
in the key mining sector - whose exports accounted for about 60
percent of export revenue in 2013 - had not only hit output but
also hampered debt repayment by both companies and individuals
in the industry.
"Strike action not only hampers productivity, but could also
reduce the capacity of mining houses and workers to service
their debt, with potential implications for the banking sector,"
it said.
