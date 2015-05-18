BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's government will retain a controlling stake in struggling state utility Eskom, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday, adding that power shortages were the biggest risk facing Africa's most developed economy.
Nene said the key to resolving the crisis at Eskom was intervening to contain costs. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: