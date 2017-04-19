PRETORIA, April 19 South Africa's new Finance
Minister Malusi Gigaba ruled out a radical policy change on
Wednesday, saying the economic blueprints of the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) did not entail wholesale nationalisation
of mines and banks.
Gigaba also told a televised media briefing in Pretoria that
he would be meeting with Moody's to give the ratings agency
policy assurances after Fitch and S&P Global Ratings both
downgraded South Africa to junk in the wake of the sacking of
Gigaba's respected predecessor Pravin Gordhan.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Ed Stoddard;
Editing by James Macharia)