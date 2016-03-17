(Refiles with additional quote to clarify analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's rand fell
early Thursday after claims that a wealthy family with close
ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision
to sack the country's respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene
in December.
The opposition called for the resignation of Zuma after
Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said late on Wednesday the
Gupta family had offered him Nene's job but that he had rejected
it immediately on the grounds that such a move violated South
Africa's democracy.
At 0657 GMT the rand had slipped 0.64 percent to
15.7400 per dollar, reversing gains triggered by the United
States central bank's decision to keep its lending rates
unchanged.
Jonas' claims concerning the Guptas came just as a prolonged
row between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the elite Hawks
police unit has raised concerns that the run on the rand and
bonds seen in December when Nene was fired could be repeated.
Earlier on Wednesday, the rand had slipped to its weakest in
more than two weeks over that stand-off.
Bonds were flat in early trade. The benchmark paper due 2026
still hovering around 2-week highs at 9.465 percent.
Gordhan's confrontation with the police and the claims by
Jonas come in the same week that rating's agency Moody's was
expected to be in the country to decide on whether to downgrade
the country's credit rating, which is two notches above "junk".
Investors fear further political uncertainty could hasten a
downgrade, with Fitch and Standard & Poor's already rating the
country just one step above subinvestment grade.
South Africa's Reserve Bank decides on interest rates at
1300 GMT, where is expected to keep rates on hold.
Zuma is due to answer questions in parliament on Thursday,
and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is holding a
scheduled meeting of its top brass this weekend at which the
scandal will be discussed.
"The whale in the room is that the ANC could recall (remove)
the president this weekend," said chief analyst at Rand Merchant
Bank John Cairns in a note.
"Like or hate the idea, the reality is that due process
needs to be followed. Do not let emotions run away: just as
Jonah survived three days inside the whale, President Zuma will
survive much longer than three days after Jonas' revelation."
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)