BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, June 10 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he had nothing to hide or worry about in relation to an investigation into a surveillance unit formed at the national tax agency when he headed it.
Gordhan told a business forum that President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Party had issued statements assuring him and the National Treasury of their support. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editig by James Macharia)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.