BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
ACCRA, July 12 FirstRand's bid to acquire a stake in Merchant Bank Ghana were unsuccessful, a key shareholder of the Ghanaian bank said on Friday, setting back plans by South Africa's second-largest lender for a retail operation in oil-rich west Africa.
Last year, FirstRand said it had offered $91 million for a 75 percent stake in the medium-sized retail and commercial bank.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.