ACCRA, July 12 FirstRand's bid to acquire a stake in Merchant Bank Ghana were unsuccessful, a key shareholder of the Ghanaian bank said on Friday, setting back plans by South Africa's second-largest lender for a retail operation in oil-rich west Africa.

Last year, FirstRand said it had offered $91 million for a 75 percent stake in the medium-sized retail and commercial bank.

