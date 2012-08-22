JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South Africa's FirstRand said on Wednesday it will pay 746.2 million rand ($91 million) for a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, to expand its presence on the continent.

The deal has the approval of Ghanaian shareholders and entails a subscription of new shares worth 154 million and acquisition of shares worth 592.2 million rand, FirstRand said in a statement.

The transaction also excludes some loans on MBG's balance sheet, which existing shareholders will acquire and continue to collect outstanding balances.

($1 = 8.2180 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)