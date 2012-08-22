* To acquire 75 pct stake pending approvals

* To buy shares worth R592.2 mln

* New share subscription of R154 mln (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 South Africa's FirstRand said on Wednesday it would pay $91 million for a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, giving it a foothold in the oil-rich, gold-producing west African country.

Although a small acquisition for South Africa's second-largest bank, the deal does give FirstRand a much-needed presence in the west of Africa, where rival Standard Bank has been on an aggressive expansion spree.

"Africa is a growth market and therefore it is very compelling for FirstRand to be on the lookout for attractive acquisitions there," said Adrian Cloete, an analyst at Cadiz Asset Management in Cape Town.

"The offer for 75 percent (of) Merchant Bank Ghana is therefore exactly in line with FirstRand's incremental growth strategy."

Merchant Bank Ghana is a medium-sized retail and commercial lender with 22 branches, FirstRand said.

Ghana, the first African country to win independence from a colonial power, has been attracting more investment thanks to its stable political environment and newly discovered oil.

FirstRand said in a statement it would pay 746.2 million rand ($91 million) for the stake, with 592.2 million of that used to acquire existing shares. The remainder of the deal would be through a subscription for new shares, it said.

The deal has the approval of Ghanaian shareholders and excludes some loans on MBG's balance sheet, which existing shareholders will acquire.

Ghana's Social Security and National Insurance Trust will remain a minority shareholder.

FirstRand, which already has operations in seven African countries, has had its eye on west African countries such as Ghana and regional powerhouse Nigeria.

South Africa's "Big Four" lenders have been extending their reach north hoping to tap an under-banked populace and to hedge against competition back home and dwindling fortunes in developed markets.

Third-placed Absa Group announced on Tuesday it would be combining African operations with those of Barclays Plc, hoping to catch up with bigger rival Standard Bank .

FirstRand's retail franchise made 1.35 billion rand in pretax profit in Africa in the year ended June 2011.

FirstRand is the best performing bank on South Africa's blue-chip Top 40 index, having gained over 30 percent in the year to date.

($1 = 8.2180 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan and Helen Massy-Beresford)