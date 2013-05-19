By Agnieszka Flak
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 19 South Africa's justice
minister on Sunday accused an Indian High Commission official
and some South Africans of colluding to obtain permission for a
plane chartered by a rich family close to President Jacob Zuma
to use an air force base to land.
The affair - dubbed "Guptagate" after the influential
Indian-born Gupta family - has transfixed South Africa since the
private flight landed at Pretoria's Waterkloof Air Force base
last month with nearly 200 guests for a lavish family wedding.
It has also shone an uncomfortable spotlight on Zuma's
relationship with Gupta brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, whose
South African business empire stretches from mining and
resources to aviation and technology.
Justice Minister Jeff Radebe said the Gupta family had
resorted to using diplomatic channels after their initial
requests for a special reception at Johannesburg's main airport
had been repeatedly denied.
"An individual in the High Commission communicated directly
with individuals at the air force command post. The collusion of
officials resulted in the irregular approval of the flight
clearance," he told a news conference attended by a number of
government ministers, summarising the findings of an
investigation into the matter.
"The landing of the chartered commercial aircraft, flight
JAI 9900, was a direct result of manipulation of processes."
Other people implicated in the affair at Waterkloof, one of
South Africa's most important military sites, include Bruce
Koloane, a top foreign ministry bureaucrat, and a Waterkloof
movement control officer who helped secure the landing rights.
Neither official was available for comment.
Details of the report will be released next week.
Officials at the Indian High Commission could not
immediately be reached for comment. A Foreign Ministry spokesman
in New Delhi said this was an internal South African issue and
declined to comment further.
So far India has been saying that no protocols had been
breached and that the plane was carrying politicians from the
Samajwadi Party, a regional ally of the Delhi government led by
prominent national politician Mulayam Singh.
South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said
relations with India remain "solid and sound". The findings of
the report will be shared with the Indian authorities, she said.
Radebe said several criminal cases have already been opened,
and he expects others to follow as the investigation unfolds.
He said the preliminary findings already showed the name of
the president and two other government ministers had been used
to exert influence on civil servants.
Even so, the episode has so far failed to suck in Zuma, who
missed the wedding due to a state visit to the Republic of
Congo, but it is seen as another example of the
influence-peddling and cronyism that the president's critics say
has become endemic since he came to power in 2009.
Two of Zuma's children have served as directors of a number
of Gupta companies, according to South Africa's companies
database, and the family is a major financial backer of the
ruling African National Congress (ANC).
In addition to several suspended base commanders, some
policemen had been arrested for moonlighting as private security
guards in the luxury car convoy that took the wedding guests
from the air base to Sun City.
The police have also opened a criminal case against a
Pretoria car hire firm for the illegal use of flashing 'blue
lights' in the suite of BMWs in the convoy.
